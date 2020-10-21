Trisha Yearwood’s Favorite CMA Awards Memories: One Trophy, One Performance

Trisha Yearwood has won three CMA Awards and been nominated at the annual awards show a total of 20 times. The country music icon, who also has two ACM Awards and three Grammys trophies to her name, says she has two favorite CMA Awards memories: one involving a trophy and one involving her husband, Garth Brooks.

"One was winning the Female Vocalist of the Year the first time, because I had been the Susan Lucci at the CMAs: I had been nominated, like, five years in a row and never won, so it was really great," Yearwood quipped to The Boot and other reporters at a media event in 2017. "I’m really glad it went that way because when I won, I was older, and it was just really cool.

"And then, [in 2016], the 50th anniversary of the CMAs, getting a chance to perform with Garth and do all those classic duets, and then also see him win Entertainer [of the Year]," Yearwood adds, "that was pretty sweet."

Yearwood, who is also the proud winner of a Daytime Emmy for her cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, spent 2014-2017 traveling with Brooks on his three-year World Tour. More recently, she was touring in support of her own album, Every Girl, released in the fall of 2019.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Angela Stefano.

