Trisha Yearwood has unveiled a moving music video for "I'll Carry You Home." It's the poignant ballad the country singer recently performed at the 2020 ACM Awards that hails from her 2019 studio effort, Every Girl.

But while Yearwood's rendition at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards served as a tribute to those we've lost this year in the country music community, the new video takes a different but equally meaningful approach. It's a personal salute to the entertainer's supportive family and loved ones.

The clip honors the people "that have carried Yearwood home over the years, including her parents, sister and extended family," according to a press release. Vintage footage in the video shows some nostalgic scenes and warm family memories, including a shot of the singer as a baby.

"'I'll Carry You Home' is almost like a prayer," Yearwood says. "For me, it's very much about the people in my life that have my back, and also my strong spiritual belief that God's got me, no matter what. I believe that. It's really like a prayer. It's just one of the most beautiful songs that I've heard."

For fans of the seasoned singer and wife to fellow country vet Garth Brooks, the music video for "I'll Carry You Home" gives an inside look at the entertainer's life growing up in Georgia. Yearwood was born in Monticello, Ga., and briefly attended the University of Georgia before starting her music career.

When Every Girl initially came out, Yearwood took Taste of Country through some of the tracks on the album. Regarding "I'll Carry You Home," the singer elucidated on the driving force behind the tune's message.

"I am a firm believer that everything happens the way it's supposed to, and I honestly get up every morning and I turn everything over to God," Yearwood explained at the time. "I couldn't go through my day if I didn't believe someone else had me. Somebody else had a better plan than me."

Caitlyn Smith, Gordie Sampson and Troy Verges teamed to write "I'll Carry You Home." While it never emerged as a proper single from Every Girl (that distinction belongs to "Every Girl in This Town"), it certainly has gained visibility since the 2020 ACMs. Now, the video further shines a spotlight on the song.