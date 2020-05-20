Truck Driver Dies After I-80 Rollover Crash in Southwest Wyoming

UPDATE (11:27 a.m. Wednesday):

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the deceased driver as 43-year-old Kevin W. Smith, of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Driver fatigue and inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash.

==============================================================

Original Story:

Authorities say a truck driver is dead after a commercial truck rolled over on Interstate 80 in southwestern Wyoming Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene despite emergency crews' efforts to free them from the wreckage.

The cause of the crash, which occurred near milepost 40 shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, was not immediately clear. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, according to a statement from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.

A medical helicopter from the University of Utah was dispatched to the scene to assist.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed as crews worked the scene. Traffic was detoured through Lyman.

Further details have not been released.