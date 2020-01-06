Truck in Yellowstone Finds Itself Surrounded By Wolf Pack

When you enter Yellowstone, you are no longer in an area that is completely ruled by humans. One driver has video that proves this point as he found himself surrounded by a wolf pack.

According to NBC Montana, Brandon Beshears shared video of a gorgeous wolf pack that surrounded his truck in the park recently.

I swear I've seen the black wolf that walked past the left side of his truck before. Reminds me of the famous black wolf in what used to be known as the Druid pack in Yellowstone who's last survivor was killed back in 2017.

Honest to Paws has a fascinating article about the mysterious black wolves of Yellowstone. As for me, I never tire of seeing these majestic animals.