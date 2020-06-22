Truck Runs Into Cheyenne House, Alcohol A Suspected Factor

Cheyenne Police say they think a driver who ran into a house on Wilderness Trail early Saturday may have been drinking prior to the collision.

Police were called a little before 4 a.m. Saturday on several reports that a gray truck had crashed into a home in the 6600 block of wilderness trail and then fled the scene.

Police were able to follow fluids leaking from the truck to Dildine Elementary School,where the driver and vehicle were found. No one inside the house was injured. A post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page says the extent of injuries that may have been suffered by the driver were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.