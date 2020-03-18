Trucker Killed in St. Patrick’s Day Crash on I-80 in Cheyenne

A 30-year-old Elk Grove, California man is dead after crashing his semi on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near milepost 361.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Christopher L. Martinez was headed west when he failed to negotiate a slight right-hand curve and collided with a concrete bridge support in the median.

Martinez died at the scene. It's unknown if he was buckled up.

Beck says driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.

This is the 13th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2020 compared to 31 in 2019, 15 in 2018 and 19 in 2017 to date.

