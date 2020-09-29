Tuesday Update: Mullen Fire Now Over 82,000 Acres

The latest information on the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest has the fire burning over 82,000 acres as of midnight.

That's according to a Tuesday morning post on the ''Mullen Fire Information" Facebook page. The post reads as follows:

''Good morning, the #MullenFire_WY is now 82,649 acres, based on an infrared measurement just before midnight. Firefighters worked through the night to aggressively defend structures.

Our interactive Story Map (https://arcg.is/1mnyXL) shows the latest perimeter, and includes features to look-up an address or measure the distance between your home and the fire."

On Monday the blaze went from being 2 percent contained to 0 percent contained. The fire was first reported on Sept. 17.

Firefighters have had to contend with dry, breezy weather and the fact that the fire is burning in an area with an abundance of dead trees, mostly due to the Mountain Pine Beetle infestation which has plagued Wyoming over the past decade or so.