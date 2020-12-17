Twenty-Three More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported twenty-three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 351.

The deaths were as follows by county:

Converse County: 2 An older adult man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk. An older adult man died last month after being hospitalized. He also had underlying health conditions. An adult man died earlier this month, and he had health conditions that put him at a higher risk



Fremont County: 2 An older adult woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions. An older adult woman died earlier this month and was also a resident of a local long-term care facility with health conditions that put her at higher risk.



Goshen County: 1 An older adult woman died earlier this month after being hospitalized. It is not known if she had any underlying conditions that would have put her at higher risk.



Laramie County: 4 An older adult man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized both within Wyoming and in another state, but it’s unclear whether he had underlying health conditions. An older adult man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions that put him at higher risk. An older adult man died earlier this month after being hospitalized. He had underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk. An older adult woman died earlier this month. She was also a resident of a local long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions.



Natrona County: 11 An older adult woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, yet it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk. An older adult woman died last month after being hospitalized. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions that put her at higher risk. An older adult man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. An older adult woman died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions. An older adult woman died earlier this month and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. She had health conditions that put her at higher risk. An older adult woman died earlier this month. She had underlying health conditions. An older adult woman died earlier this month after being hospitalized. It's unclear whether she had underlying health conditions. Another older adult woman died earlier this month after she was hospitalized. She was also a resident of a local long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions. An older adult man died within the last week. He was hospitalized, but it is unclear if he had any health conditions that put him at higher risk. Another older adult woman died earlier this month after being hospitalized, yet it is unclear whether she had underlying health conditions. An older adult man died earlier this month and had helth conditions that put him at higher risk.



Sheridan County: 2 An older adult man died within the last week after being hospitalized, yet it’s unclear whether he had health conditions that put him at higher risk. An older adult man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions that put him at higher risk.



Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.

At this point, there have been 35,113 lab-confirmed cases and 5,480 probable cases reported in Wyoming since the pandemic began.