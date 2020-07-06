Two Arrested After Shots Fired During Chase Near Cheyenne

Cheyenne-area troopers arrested two people Sunday afternoon after a chase led to shots being fired, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Monday evening.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 2:30 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne and the driver took off.

"The suspect vehicle traveled on the wrong side of the interstate to attempt to elude troopers," said Beck. "The pursuit came to a stop after a trooper successfully deflated the suspect’s tires by using stop sticks around milepost 17."

Beck says a gun was displayed to the trooper and shots were fired during the chase, but he couldn't say who fired the shots.

"The driver and passenger were not injured as well as no law enforcement were injured," he said.

As standard practice, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

​​