Two Busted for Meth Following I-80 Traffic Stop Near Cheyenne

Two Arkansas men are facing drug charges after a Wyoming trooper reportedly found methamphetamine in their car.

Court records say 47-year-old John D. Heathcock and 42-year-old Tim H. Warren were stopped on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne on Feb. 6 for having expired temporary tags.

Both reportedly had valid non-extraditable warrants, several for controlled substances, and a drug detection K9 was called to the scene who alerted on their car.

The car was subsequently searched and a baggie of methamphetamine was found in the trunk, which Warren reportedly said was his.

A butane torch belonging to Heathcock and another baggie of methamphetamine belonging to both men were also found in the passenger compartment, according to an affidavit.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, Warren with a felony amount and Heathcock with a misdemeanor amount.

Warren is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $2,000 cash bond awaiting a Feb. 14 preliminary hearing. Heathcock posted his $1,000 cash bond and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 19.

