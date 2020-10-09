Two Cheyenne Central Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Two staff members at Central High School in Cheyenne have tested positive for COVID-19, Laramie County School District 1 said late Friday afternoon.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing.

"Individuals who had direct contact will receive guidance from C-LCHD regarding next steps," Brown said in a news release.

Brown encourages parents, students and staff to watch for possible symptoms, stay home if they are ill and visit their health care provider as necessary. Free COVID-19 testing is available through the C-LCHD.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Laramie County had 156 active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

​​