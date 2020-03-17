Two Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Loveland Nursing Home

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the North Shore Health & Rehab Facility in Loveland.

The Larimer County Department of Public Health and Environment (LCDPHE) confirmed on Tuesday (March 17) that the second case is a patient.

The first case, confirmed on Monday (March 16), is a Weld County health care worker who is an employee at the facility.

According to The Coloradoan, the employee worked in the same unit the patient was in, but did not have any direct contact with them.

LCDPHE Director of Public Health Tom Gonzales revealed to county commissioners that there are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Larimer County.

The employee is currently in quarantine, and North Shore is following in the footsteps of other Larimer County nursing homes and restricting all visitors.

Other employees who had contact with the patient are also self-quarantining.

The facility is part of Columbine Health Systems. Columbine's Director of Health Systems, Yvonne Myers, stated that no other employees or patients have tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday (March 17), Columbine's supply has been restored.