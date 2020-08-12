Two Dead in NE Wyoming Motorcycle Crash; Alcohol Investigated
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old Minnesota man and his passenger died in a motorcycle crash near Hulett on Tuesday.
According to a news release Wednesday, James Neyens was traveling southbound on Wyoming Highway 24 when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. Neyens then struck a delineator post before overturning.
Neyens's passenger, 56-year-old Mary Aitken, also died.
Neither was wearing a helmet.
Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash, which marks Wyoming's 70th and 71st traffic fatalities this year. That's compared to 103 at the same time last year.
