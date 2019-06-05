Two Dogs Bit By Rattlesnakes In Northern Colorado

We love our dogs and we love the outdoors here in Northern Colorado. This time of year, the two don't always mix. The Denver Post is reporting that two different rattlesnakes were striking at dogs in Jefferson County Open Space areas over the weekend. There were reports of other snakes in the area and one dead on a nearby road. At least two dogs were bit.

Keeping your dog on a leash will help. They usually get bit in the face which requires quick attention. This article also mentioned that if you agitate a snake by poking it with stick or throwing rocks at it, they will not move. Instead they coil and hold their ground. The agitated snake can also strike further and inject more venom. Yeah, let's just leave them be.