Two Emaciated Dogs Found Near Death in Cheyenne

Officers are trying to locate the owner of two dogs who were found severely emaciated and near death in south Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda says officers were called to a home in the 316 Central Avenue area on Oct. 10 to find the dogs fending for themselves without food or water.

"The dogs are now in the 24-hour care of the in-house medical team at the shelter and are in stable condition," she said.

Castaneda says the dogs' owner, Roy Burnett, left the dogs in the care of a person who goes by the name "Indio."

Anyone with information on Burnett or Indio's whereabouts is asked to call Cheyenne Animal Control at (307) 635-1453.

Those wishing to make a donation to help care for the dogs can do so online at cheyenneanimalshelter.org or by mailing a check to: Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Attn: Development, 800 Southwest Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82007.