Two Horses Shot Near Evanston; Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officers in southwest Wyoming are investigating the shooting of two horses outside of Evanston.

In announcing the incident and asking the public to come forward with any information on the case, the Uinta County Sheriff's Office did not indicate whether the horses perished.

However, investigators say the weapon used is a small-caliber firearm. The shooting took place on Wasatch Road.

An investigator could not immediately be reached for comment.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Calvin Robinson or Sgt. Brooke Hale at the Uinta County Sheriff's Office by calling 307-783-1000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling or texting 307-708-CASH. Those reporting tips could be eligible for a reward.