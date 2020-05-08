Two in Custody Following Armed Carjacking in Cheyenne

Two men are in custody following an armed carjacking in south Cheyenne last month.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says it happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 21 near the 800 block of Southwest Drive.

"The victim encountered two males on the roadway and when he stopped to offer assistance they produced a firearm and used that threat of force to gain control of his vehicle," said Inman.

"Thanks to the combined efforts of CPD, FBI task forces and excellent relationships with law enforcement partners in Colorado (the two) were recently apprehended in Cheyenne on charges of carjacking and federal firearms offenses," he added.

As a courtesy to the feds, Inman says they're not releasing the men's names.

"I think they're trying to get these guys on federal charges," said Inman. "They got people they still need to talk to and they're worried if these guys get identified right now it may mess something up later."

​​