Two Injured in Black Hawk Incident in Northern Wyoming

Two Big Horn County Search and Rescue members were injured Saturday when the Wyoming Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter they were training with lost power, forcing the crew to cut the hoist line.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Greybull.

The Guard says the victims, who were members of the High Angle Rope Rescue Team, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our crews know the risks of the inherently dangerous work they are called to perform," said Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn.

"We will continue to train with the Wyoming National Guard and other partners to gain much needed proficiencies to serve our citizens in times of crisis," he added.

The incident is currently under investigation.

