Two More High School Rodeos Canceled

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, two more rodeos on the spring Wyoming High School Rodeo Association schedule have been canceled.

The WYHSRA recently announced the Newcastle and Casper rodeos will not happen. Newcastle was slated for May 1-3, while Casper was on May 15-16. These are the fourth and fifth spring events that have been called off. They join the rodeos in Laramie, Rock Springs, and Big Piney, which were canceled earlier.

Still in question are the Sheridan and Buffalo rodeo events over Memorial Day weekend, the season-ending rodeo in Gillette, and the State Finals, which is also in Gillette. Both Sheridan and Buffalo are scheduled for the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Buffalo. Sheridan is May 23, while Buffalo is May 24-25. Gillette is set for May 29-31. The WYHSRA State Finals are supposed to be June 1-6, 2020 at the Camplex in Gillette.

Also up in the air is the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR), but that is still a ways off. The NHSFR is in Lincoln, NE on July 19-25, 2020.