Two More Rodeos Canceled Due to Pandemic

Two more high school rodeos have been shelved thanks to coronavirus concerns, making a total of 7 events that have been canceled this spring. The one day Sheridan rodeo originally scheduled for May 23rd has been canceled as well as the 2 day Buffalo event slated for May 24-25.

The next two rodeos on the docket are tentative and may be rescheduled. Gillette is supposed to host an event from May 29-31. That may be moved back to the first week if June provided that the state finals are also moved back a week to June 8-13th. A change of location for the state finals is being considered, moving the event from Gillette to Douglas.

Rock Springs Rocket-Miner

The National High School Finals Rodeo scheduled for July 19-25 in Lincoln, Nebraska has not been canceled as of yet, but the National Junior High finals originally scheduled for July 21-27th in Des Moines, Iowa has been canceled.