Two New Wyoming Coronavirus Cases, First In Campbell County

The Wyoming Department of Health on its website Friday, said there is now a confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Campbell County.

The Campbell County patient is an adult woman who is being quarantined at home, Campbell County government said on Facebook.

"This is an opportunity to remind the public that now is not the time to panic; instead, it is a reminder for all to remember the importance of proper hand-washing, avoiding contact with ill people, (staying) home if you are sick and to practice social distancing," the post said.

Additionally, on Friday, St. John's Hospital in Jackson said there is a new case in Teton County. That figure was also released online.

The two new cases bring Wyoming's total to 21 reported cases.

This is a developing story.