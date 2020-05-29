Two of the ‘Best Summer Vacations in the USA’ are in Wyoming

Planning a summer vacation this year? Where are you headed?

Summer time is a time for vacations and travel. As the nation continues to open up, we are seeing more and more people getting out of the house and out of town. Vacation rentals have jumped nearly 130 percent since April and it sounds like people are getting more confident about travel again.

So where are you headed this summer?

While much international travel is still restricted, people are traveling in the United States. Whether you're piling into the car or booking a flight, summer is a great time to round up the family or some close friends and get out of town. Recently we found a list of the 20 Best Summer Vacations in the USA from US News.

Both Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in Wyoming made the list.

In fact, both parks were in the top five with Yellowstone taking the top spot and Grand Teton coming in at number four. Many people flock to Wyoming in the summer for its outdoor adventures and mild temperatures. US News raved about the sights, the affordability and the neighboring towns of each park.

The list also featured vacation opportunities in our neighboring states like Utah and Colorado. Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks were favorites in Utah, while Steamboat Springs was chosen in Colorado. All three locations can offer some great outdoor fun which is perfect for summer.

Where would you like to travel to in the US?

Some of my favorites made the list, like San Diego and Chicago. I also saw some on my bucket list like Hilton Head and Cape Cod. I was surprised there weren't more beach towns. I personally love to rent a house in Pensacola or Navarre, Florida and just lounge in the sand for a few days. I guess there aren't enough "activities" for most travelers.