Two Patients at Wyoming State Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19

Two patients who were recently transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital (WSH) in Evanston have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Both adult females, the patients arrived Monday at the state-run psychiatric facility from a Casper behavioral health facility that has been at the center of a Natrona County COVID-19 outbreak.

One patient remains at WSH; the other is currently being treated at an out-of-state medical hospital.

Nether patients had symptoms when picked up in Casper by WSH transportation staff. Upon arrival in Evanston, the patients were tested for COVID-19 and housed in a quarantine area.

“We have been preparing for the possibility that the hospital might see coronavirus patients for quite some time,” said Bill Rein, WSH administrator with WDH. “Both patients were attended by nursing staff who used personal protective equipment.”

Rein mentioned a special area of the hospital had already been prepared for any potential COVID-19 patients and staff have been trained appropriately to care for the patient now there.

WSH staff will work with county and state public health representatives to complete appropriate follow up regarding these cases and any potential increased risk to patients and staff.

