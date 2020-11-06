Two Rings Among $4K in Jewelry Stolen From Laramie County Home

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole $4,400 worth of jewelry from a home in Hales Ranch.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 3500 block of Palen Road sometime between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1.

"Multiple jewelry items were taken from the home, including a white gold engagement ring with a diamond and a Mansfield University ring with a black stone," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.