Two UW Sports Have to Postpone Their Season

The start of the college soccer and volleyball seasons at the University of Wyoming has been delayed thanks to COVID-19.

According to a report from the Casper-Star Tribune, both programs are having to rework their schedules and face unknowns moving forward, as some leagues have yet to announce their plans while others have officially canceled their fall sports altogether. The story features comments from Wyoming soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado and Wyoming volleyball head coach Chad Callihan.

Cowgirl soccer was originally slated to have an exhibition match at Kansas State on Aug. 9. Instead, that’s been rescheduled as a regular-season match and UW’s opener on Sept. 3. The Cowgirls have lost nine matches from their original schedule but Cuadrado’s hoping to add a few more to their current slate of 14 matches.

The Cowgirl volleyball program has seen an even steeper reduction in their schedule. From the story, coach Callihan stated they’ve gone from 30 matches down to 18, and they are not scheduled to open their season until Sept. 18. Those would be matches against Northern Colorado and Kansas State in Greeley, CO.

There’s been no official word from the Mountain West Conference on any of its fall sports, which includes football.

Several leagues including the Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC have announced plans to play a conference-only football schedule. The ACC has said they will play 10 conference games, added Notre Dame to that mix, and will allow their schools to play one non-conference game against an opponent within their state.

As of now, Wyoming knows the one football game that’s been officially canceled is the Sept. 19 home game against Utah because of the Pac-12’s conference-only announcement. If the rest of the schedule holds, then Cowboy football will start on Saturday, Sept. 5 versus Weber State.

University of Wyoming cross country is slated to begin its season in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. That’s the only other fall sport at UW. Both golf programs, as well as tennis, play in the fall but there’s been no word on plans for either of those two sports.