Two Women Get Jail Time, Fines, For Leaving Yellowstone Boardwalk

The U.S. Attorney for Wyoming announced on Thursday that two women who were found walking in a thermal area off the boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park on June 11 have been fined and ordered to serve jail time.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klassen said Tara L. Davoli and Sarah A. Piotrowski were each sentenced to two days in jail and fined $350. They were also ordered to pay $106.92 in restitution for damages to Opal Pool and will serve two years unsupervised release.

According to Thursday's statement, the women, both from Philadelphia, left the boardwalk in the area of the park's Opal Pool in the Midway Geyser Basin. They reportedly damaged the orange bacterial mats at Opal Pool.

“The rules in our National Parks are there for a reason - to protect visitors and the natural beauty we all want to experience and enjoy. Just taking a few steps off the boardwalk in a thermal area may seem harmless, but it can really damage the ecosystem and potentially put visitors in danger..” Klassen said. “We support the National Park Service and Park Rangers who work to enforce these rules so we can all continue to enjoy amazing places like Yellowstone and preserve the park for future generations.”