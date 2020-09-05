Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard has shared a sweet voicemail message left to him by his 2-year-old daughter, Olivia Rose.

Giving fans a glimpse of his personal life, the singer posted the audio on Instagram. In the clip, the youngster says how much she loves her daddy. She also mentions Hubbard's trouble with his ankle after a recent dirt bike injury caused the Florida Georgia Line member to undergo surgery.

It's a heartwarming portrait of Hubbard's family. Olivia Rose was born to Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, in December 2017. Last year, they welcomed a baby boy named Luca Reed into the world. But the spotlight was on Olivia in the adorable message the Florida Georgia Line singer recently displayed.

"Liv wanted to send me a voice message before her nap today because she 'missed me,'" Tyler explains alongside the voice note's audio clip. "She sure knows how to brighten my day and melt my heart."

In the message, Olivia tells her papa, "Daddy, I love you so much."

"You wanna tell him anything else?" Hayley gently prods.

"I hope your ankle feels better and I hope it heals," Olivia adds in the type of adorable toddler coo that would endear any father.

In late August, Tyler illustrated how he "ruptured [his] Achilles tendon and … broke the bone right there on the inside of the ankle" after his accident on a dirt bike track where he "over-jumped a jump."

But when a doctor told him he should be walking regularly again in five weeks, that didn't cut it for the Florida Georgina Line singer and his family.

"Hayley and I said 'make it 4 weeks because that's when baby number 3 gets here,'" Tyler quipped.

Indeed, back in March, the couple announced that another boy would be joining the Hubbard family. Tyler and Hayley revealed the pregnancy just weeks earlier, six months after Hayley gave birth to their first son.