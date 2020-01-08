Tyler Vander Waal Leaves Cowboys For Idaho State

Former Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal has found a new home. He’s transferring to Idaho State in Pocatello.

The sophomore made his announcement Tuesday night via Twitter.

The Bengals are a member of the Big Sky Conference and compete at the FCS level (Football Championship Subdivision), which means Vander Waal can transfer and doesn’t have to sit out a year. That would have been the case if Vander Waal had chosen an FBS school, which would have meant sitting out his junior season.

Vander Waal appeared in 18 games and started 13 during his career at Wyoming. He threw for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions over the past two seasons. He also had six rushing touchdowns as a Cowboy.

He announced his decision to transfer via social media on Dec. 17, 2019. Vander Waal did not play in Wyoming’s 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.