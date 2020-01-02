U-Haul to Stop Hiring Smokers and Other Nicotine Users

In a statement released Monday (December 30) the Phoenix-based moving equipment and storage rental company, U-Haul, said that it will implement a new hiring policy that they hope will promote a healthier workforce.

Starting on February 1, 2020, U-Haul will enact a nicotine-free hiring policy. They will become the first major company in its field to decline job applicants who are nicotine users. The employment of people hired prior to that date will not be impacted by the policy, the company says.

The new policy will go into effect in 21 states. Wyoming is not one of these states.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” U-Haul Chief of Staff, Jessica Lopez said in a statement. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

States where the policy will be enacted are:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nebraska

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington.

U-Haul says that people seeking jobs in the states where the policy is in effect will see statements regarding the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications, and will be questioned about nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening in the future to be considered.

SOURCE: U-Haul