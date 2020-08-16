U.S. Attorney General Visits Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne Police Department

United States Attorney General William Barr visited the Cheyenne Police Department during a trip to Cheyenne last week.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The CPD post reads as follows:

AG Barr and DEA Administrator Shea came to Cheyenne and sat down with Chief Kozak and other cops for a round table meeting. Our narcs were recognized for taking down 18 distributors responsible for bringing over 200 pounds of meth into Colorado and Wyoming. CPD was highlighted for being leaders in community policing. It was an honor.