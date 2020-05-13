U.S., Wyoming, Local Candidate Filing Period Begins Thursday

The 2020 election cycle in Wyoming starts Thursday and ends May 29 with the candidate filing period, according to a news release from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

The cycle also features the "VoteSafely Wyoming" campaign to inform voters on their options for casting a ballot during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I truly hope that even though the times are uncertain, that many Wyoming citizens will feel called to serve our state and file to run for office,” Secretary of State Edward Buchanan said.

"Due to concerns related to COVID-19, I want to remind every voter that you have a choice on how you vote in the 2020 Elections," Buchanan said. "Voters can choose to vote in person at a polling place or send an absentee ballot request to their county clerk. Voters should make the choice that works best for them during these unprecedented times."

All candidates for the office of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Wyoming State Senator, and Wyoming State Representative must file with the Secretary of State’s Election Division in order to stand for election in their parties' Aug. 18th primaries.

Candidates for county and municipal offices must file with their local county clerk's office.

The general election is Nov. 3.

The Secretary of State encourages candidates to file on its candidate filing webpage.

Beginning Thursday, the Secretary of State will post a list by 5 p.m. daily of candidates who have filed on its website.

Other election information can be found on the office’s election center webpage.

The office added voters should watch their mail this month for election information about options for the primary and general elections, and contact information county clerks.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the local county clerk's office.

