U-W Athletics Reduce Attendance Again

The University of Wyoming announced on Tuesday that attendance in Laramie will be cut back again in response to the uptick in Covid-19 cases in Albany County and the state of Wyoming. Football attendance will be capped at 5000 fans, down from 7000 at the beginning of the season. The maximum allowed for basketball will be 2000 fans per game. These new requirements will be in place until the end of December.

In addition to that, the Western Thunder Marching Band will not perform at home football games for the rest of the season. This has been a long-standing tradition at War Memorial Stadium. As the university pivoted to on-line instruction, all in-person classes, ensemble rehearsals, and performances have been suspended.

The Cowboy football team will host Utah State on Thursday night after having last week off. The Pokes scheduled opponent for last week was the Air Force but the game was canceled due to coronavirus concerns at the Academy.

Ted Brummond UW Photo Service