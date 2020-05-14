Uber Announces New Guidelines for Both Drivers and Passengers

As many business across the country are making adjustments to policies and procedures due to Covid-19, the ride sharing service Uber is falling in line as well.

As of Monday, May 18th, all Uber drivers and passengers will be required to wear face masks in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Drivers will be required to submit a selfie through the Uber Driver app before logging on. Drivers will also be responsible for sanitizing their vehicles, handwashing and hand-sanitizing, and not driving when feeling sick. The new policies put in place are said to be flexible depending on the severity of the Covid-19 outbreak in the drivers/passengers' given location.

Riders can also be reported by drivers and have their ride canceled if they are not wearing a mask or should take their mask off at any point during their trip which would not be compliant with the new rules. Further action may be taken by the company if needed for both drivers and passengers.

