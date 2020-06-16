New ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Images Tease Time Travel

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 left us with one hell of a cliffhanger. Without spoiling anything too much, let’s just say that the Hargreeves family managed to avert a world-ending crisis by traveling back in time. This was made possible thanks to Number Five (Aidan Gallagher)’s teleportation abilities, which were introduced in the first season. Netflix has released a handful of images from Season 2, which deliver quite the twist — the Hargreeves have been transported to Dallas, Texas in the 1960s. Check out the photos below:

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, The Umbrella Academy is based off Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same name. Its second season will be based off the second series of comics, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas. Season 1 was praised for its unconventional characters and sumptuous production design, and it looks like Season 2 will deliver on these fronts as well. Entertainment Weekly has revealed a few new plot details as well. Namely, our core cast drops into Dallas at slightly different points in time. In the process, Number Five learns of another apocalypse that he and his siblings must work to resolve.

The new photos also bring to light some new characters that will be joining the Hargreeves family. This includes Texas housewife Sissy (Marin Ireland), who seems to befriend Vanya (Ellen Page). Also, keep an eye out for the trio of Swedish assassins (Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Reid, and Jason Bryden) who will go head to head with the Umbrella Academy.

You’ll have to wait a little longer before The Umbrella Academy’s newest season drops on Netflix, but hopefully these photos will tide you over. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres July 31.