Umm, Mountain West Football Is Back Saturday, Are You Ready?

2020 has been the longest of long roads to having anything normal, but we get some sense of normalcy back this weekend. MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Yes, Saturday kicks off a long list of Mountain West Football play that we've all been missing since College Football returned in early September. This is my first football season watching College Football on Mountain Time, so I'll be honest, it isn't fun on Saturday nights when football ends at like 9. I need our Mountain West Time Zone games to bridge the gap to bed time.

What about those Pokes? Ready to watch Wyoming play? They travel to Reno this Saturday for a game that we'll all be watching closely and with vigor. These guys look ready for a battle.

Saturday at 5pm on CBS Sports Network, The University of Wyoming is finally back on the football field, and on your tv. The channel preference isn't great, but you can throw a rock in the Cowboy State and hit a bar showing the game. The Cowboys are currently a 4.5 point favorite over Nevada. Obviously we don't know how good any team is at any point this season with all the upsets and missed point spreads, so we'll have to wait and see Saturday, how good the Pokes are this season. But, Vegas makes the odds, so they know more than we do, right?

So, grab some beverages, a snack, your favorite Poke's jersey and get ready to watch Wyoming kick off football this weekend.