Unemployment Hasn’t Affected Cheyenne Like It Has Most Cities

The Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the economy and a severe increase in unemployment. However, a handful of cities, such as Cheyenne, haven't been nearly as affected as some some others.

Over 22 million jobs have been lost since the start of the ongoing pandemic. That's 13 percent of the American workforce. Non-essential jobs are the ones that have struggled throughout the pandemic. Our friends at WalletHub recently did some research on about 130 cities in the U.S., with Cheyenne being one of those. It turns out the pandemic hasn't nearly affected Cheyenne as bad as several cities across the nation.

It's no shock since in a similar study, it was found that Wyoming overall has been one of the least affected states by unemployment during the Covid-19 crisis. Of the cities researched in the new study, Cheyenne showed up at 122 on the list out of 130 cities. In fact, unemployment has only increased in Cheyenne 0.79 percent from January to March of this year. However, there's been a 10.31 percent increase from March 2019 to March 2020. That's not nearly as bad as some have it.

In comparision, our neighbors to the south in Colorado have a bigger problem. Aurora, Denver, and Colorado Springs all showed up in the top ten on the list at no. 7,8, and 10, respectively. Their numbers hovered roughly around a 68 percent increase in unemployment from January to March of this year, and about 57 percent increase in unemployment from March 2019 to March 2020.

It's a rough time for most cities right now, and Cheyenne's not in as bad as shape as some, but keep hanging in there and hopefully we get through this sooner than later.