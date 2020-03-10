Carrie Underwood is truly one of country music's most unforgettable artists; one listen to her vocals and you'll understand why she's won so many Grammy Awards, CMA Awards and more. It's no surprise that, throughout the years, she's gone from an American Idol-winning newbie to a bonafide superstar.

Among Underwood's most unforgettable career moments are her very best music video -- inspired by the one and only Stephen King and which shows off the singer's scheming side -- as is an intimate performance with one of the country genre's most iconic artists. Of course, it wouldn't be an Underwood list without an Idol moment and a hilarious clip from co-hosting the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley; one of each is included as well.

Football, gay marriage, motherhood and more are featured in the video above. What are your favorite Underwood moments? Let us know in the comments section!