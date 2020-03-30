Thomas Rhett has been involved in some pretty epic moments since bursting onto the country scene in 2010 ... Well, let's be honest: As the son of another big name in country and someone who married his childhood sweetheart, Rhett has been the subject of some pretty great experiences his whole life.

Rhett may be known for country hits such as "Make Me Wanna," but it's his love of other genres -- and how he blends them into his own tunes -- that makes his music special. From singing along at Justin Bieber concerts to doing the Whip and the Nae Nae all over the country to showing off smooth moves while performing "Uptown Funk," it's clear that Rhett's love of music knows no bounds ... and speaking of smooth moves, the fact that Rhett actually took dance lessons to improve his stage performance is definitely among his most unforgettable moments. A few stage falls aside, this guy knows how to move.

Also highlighted in the video above are some of the incredible -- and hilarious -- relationships that Rhett shares off the stage. Whether they're donning ugly sweaters or swapping Snapchats, Rhett's bromance with Brett Eldredge is almost as much fun to watch as his romance with wife Lauren, whom he's known since the first grade.