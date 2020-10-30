The Most Unintentionally Hilarious Horror Movies Of All Time

There’s no better Halloween activity this year than a horror movie marathon. We’re all cooped up inside and in need of some seasonal entertainment to get us in the spirit. But let’s be honest — 2020 has been scary enough. For those who get their share of spooks just by reading the news, here is a collection of horror movies that will cause more laughter than screams.

These campy films were supposed to be scary, but ended up being unintentionally hilarious instead. Whether it’s bad special effects or over-the-top acting, these “horror” films are bound to put a smile on your face.