7 Unique Father’s Day Gifts for Even the Most Discerning Dad

Any time is a good time to celebrate your dad but now is your chance to really give it all you got. No father figure is alike, so get him a gift as unique as he is!

Make a lasting impression with the VS250 portable projector, offering 3,200 lumens of color/white brightness (1) for vivid presentations — even in well-lit rooms. Featuring SVGA resolution (800 x 600), the VS250 is ideal for everyday projection needs. Its lightweight design and fast, easy setup tools get you up and running in no time. The VS250 also supports HDMI, the standard in digital connectivity, for compatibility with the latest laptops and media players.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Yi2H42

These handcrafted gourmet spice gift sets are perfect for Father's Day! Each bottle is packed with love and the very best ingredients available, and they're just the right size to sample the fun flavors and find a favorite.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2XIM2Yn

No matter what kind of tunes your dad enjoys, now he can enjoy them without getting tangled up in cords. Even if your dad's already made the jump to wireless earbuds, these high-quality crowd-pleasers (over 1,000 reviews!) are sure to be an upgrade, and they come with a wireless charger pad too!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2BLuRwW

This bundle includes an Amazon eero mesh WiFi system and an Echo Dot. With Alexa, you can easily manage Wi-Fi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important (like Dad!).

Buy it: https://amzn.to/30sq6lY

I went so long without an iPad, and now that I have this one, I'm in the club for life. Bring Dad into the club with this sleek, convenient tablet. So many apps and accessories are made with Apple in mind that your papa is sure to find a use for it, whether it's streaming shows, playing games or drawing (you can throw in an Apple Pencil if your dad's a creative dude).

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2AKLckV

Bring your dad around to the skincare game with this handy (and footy?) gift set! It has some of their best-selling hand salve, hand cream and more to help keep Dad's skin healthy and happy.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Ur1h6q

Socks are a gateway to accessorizing. Even the most stoic of dads can't say no to a fun print, and this monthly subscription box can help him try out styles he might not have thought to try but he'll love!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3cIjen9