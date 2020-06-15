Jurassic World: Dominion is set to resume filming at Pinewood Studios in London on July 6th. Deadline reported that Universal’s decision comes with a hefty price tag of $5 million in safety protocols. The Colin Trevorrow-directed picture is the first major Hollywood production to restart filming in the U.K. after the coronavirus forced many productions to stop altogether.

The new safety restrictions include: “Covid training for all cast and crew, on-site doctors, nurses, and isolation booths, 150 hand sanitizer stations, nightly anti-viral ‘fogs,’ more than 1,800 safety signs put up around Pinewood, and ‘Green Zones’ for shooting cast and crew.” Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will need to undergo a two-week quarantine period upon arriving in the U.K., per government regulations. That sounds like an exhausting way to make a movie, but Universal production executives feel confident that production can move forward with “limited delay.”

The third installment of the Jurassic World franchise is jumpstarting filming ahead of other U.K.-based Hollywood productions like Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Warner Bros.’ The Batman. It’s only a matter of time before the other studios follow suit, but it may prove to be challenging for some — such strict rules aren't easy or cheap to implement. “Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,” a Universal production executive told Deadline. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety."

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released June 11, 2021.