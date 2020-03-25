Universal Studios and Universal Orlando Closed Through April 19

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have extended their closures from March 31 to April 19. When the original March date was set by the theme parks, no "stay at home" orders had been issued in any state. Now, as the number of cases continue to rise and several states and cities have ordered citizens to quarantine themselves, reopening a theme park so quickly would be deemed unsafe and irresponsible. The more we see this unfold, the more corporations are realizing that we’re in this for the long haul. Said both parks in a joint statement: "We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials."

Other theme parks, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World, have also closed their gates in an effort to reduce spread of the virus. Although Disney has not released an official statement confirming the extension of their March 31 closure timeline, it’s only a matter of days before they do. Observing the actions of China for reference, the Shanghai Disney resort has only just begun to resume business after a little less than two months of being shut down. The park itself still isn’t open, just the hotel and a handful of restaurants and shops surrounding it.

While these amusement park closures are saddening for everyone, there are tiny ways you can experience some of their magic. For starters, you can take this virtual ride of Universal’s Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey:

Turn on full-screen mode and use headphones and it’s almost like being there... Almost.