University of Northern Colorado Football Season Canceled

The UNC Bears' Big Sky Conference has joined the growing list of football programs opting to sit out the upcoming football season, due to the COVID0-19 pandemic.

The UNC Bears posted on their website on Thursday, August 6, 2020, a press release from the Big Sky Conference regarding the canceling the fall football season,

From the press release:

This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football," Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.

This would have been former Denver Bronco Eddie McCaffrey's first season as Head Coach of UNC Bears Football.

Get more on the fall cancelation and spring prospects to play football from the UNC Bears HERE.