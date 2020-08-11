University Of Wyoming Athletic Director Posts Sports Statement

Courtesy: Troy Babbitt & University of Wyoming Athletics Media Relations

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman took to Facebook to issue a statement following the news that the Mountain West Conference, of which Wyoming is a member, has decided to cancel all fall sports for the rest of 2020.

Burman wrote the following:

The sun did come up today! I am not pleased where we have landed as it relates to our fall sports, but we need to stay diligent about health and safety. I am blessed to work with so many great staff and students, who are struggling to determine how to go forward. It is pretty simple - do the next right thing and mentor those around you to do the same. We will find a day when we are watching our athletes clad in Brown and Gold and competing - sooner than later. Also, please support the many businesses who have supported us for decades who are going to be struggling. This includes restaurants, hotels, bars, Brown & Gold, and so many others. They need us big time! #OneWyoming

The Mountain West joins several other sports conferences in either canceling the 2020 football season or all fall sports in response to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.