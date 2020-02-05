Today (Febuary 5th, 2020) is National Girls & Women in Sports Day and the University of Wyoming athletics department is celebrating in an awesome way.

The official Wyoming Athletics Twitter feed posted an inspirational video of golfer, Erin Sargent talking about the woman who motivate her.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day has been an official holiday since President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5606 back in February 1987. The holiday is traditionally observed the second week of February annually.