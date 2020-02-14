University of Wyoming Spent $42K Fighting Public Records Lawsuit

CASPER — Records show the University of Wyoming paid attorneys more than $42,000 while trying to block the release of documents involving a decision not to renew the school president's contract.

The Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile say the invoices were obtained by news outlets that sued to obtain the records involving the ouster of President Laurie Nichols.

Donal O’Toole, who was Faculty Senate chair when Nichols was dismissed, called the legal expense “a stupid waste of money.”

University spokesman Chad Baldwin says the school fought the lawsuit to protect the identities of people whose comments factored into the contract decision.