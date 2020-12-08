UNLV QB Apologizes For Eating Sushi Off A Nude Model

What? Yeah, that's what I thought when I saw this on Twitter last night. This feels like an episode of Blue Mountain State. Just making it up in my head, it would be the character, Thad, managing to get himself in this position and somehow getting another year of eligibility to play college ball. That idea is absurd, so is the show and so is this real situation.

This is so ridiculous, I feel like the Mountain West Conference owes Wyoming an extra win this season.

So, Max Gilliam decided to get on a reality show and was talked into doing this by the show's producers. Here's the apology reported on Yahoo.

“I would like to apologize for my poor judgment while on the TV show ‘Below Deck’ and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from. While it was not my idea nor any of my friends' ideas to eat sushi off of a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers,” Gilliam said in a message posted to Twitter.

Yes, blame the producers. I mean, it's 2020, if we get in trouble and something happens to us, the best way to avoid it is by yelling and screaming that it's untrue. I guess he missed that memo. I mean, I'm not going to be "that guy" and say, "you should focus more on football", but, this is the perfect situation to say that in. You shouldn't be doing reality shows when you're team is 0-5. Gilliam himself only has 4 TDs on the season with 3 INT, so he's almost Jamies Winston bad this year.