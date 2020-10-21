Unpopular Opinion: I Don’t Hate Colorado

I fully expect to get flamed for this, but I have to be 100% honest. I don't hate Colorado. In fact, I really do kinda like it. A lot.

You might remember that one of my radio brothers mentioned a couple of years ago 5 very legitimate reasons why Wyomingites should hate Colorado. I can't argue his points. The problem is I have liked (dare I say the word "love"?) Colorado practically my entire life.

Before you torch me, please allow me to attempt to explain myself. I grew up in the Midwest. Once I got closer to graduating high school, I felt like the mountains were calling me so I started researching "Colorado" since that was the first state that came to mind if you're looking for those large rocky things that project into the sky. I was hooked.

At age 19, I left the Midwest and relocated to the 4 Corners area. I lived in Cortez for a couple of years and spent as much time as possible in Durango. It's there that I discovered the reason why I will never hate Colorado: The Durango/Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

I've ridden the train twice now and it's the single greatest experience of my life not including the birth of my children. Full disclosure: I don't get out much. Seriously though, the train ride from Durango to Silverton, Colorado and back is the best thing I've ever done. I hope to have the chance to do it again someday.

I also have to confess that I lived in Colorado Springs 14 years ago and...(gasp)..I still have friends there. Yes, it's true. I have Colorado friends. A lot of them. Two very close friends now live in the Fort Collins and Denver area.

I also love the Million Dollar Highway. It may be the single most beautiful highway in America not including the Beartooth Highway.

I know it's not popular to live in Wyoming and NOT hate Colorado, but I have to be 100% honest. I will always have a special place in my heart for the Centennial State. Now, let the flaming begin.