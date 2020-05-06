Up Your Grill Game with These BBQ Essentials

As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Memorial Day is right around the corner and you know what that means: let the backyard barbecues begin! Even if you aren’t expecting any large crowds this grilling season that’s no excuse to keep your grill cold and covered all season long. Whether you’re craving steaks, chicken, fish or grilled veggies these must-have grill accessories will take your barbecuing to a whole new level.

Any grill master knows that you can't use just any old tool when dealing with different types of food. You’re much better off with an array of tools and this 16piece set comes with every essential imaginable including spatula, tongs, basting brush, cleaning brush, corn holders, swiss knife and even a built-in bottle opener because let’s face it: the grill master often finds themselves parched while working in that kind of heat. Each tool is made of quality stainless steel and conveniently packs away between barbecues in the included aluminum case.

If we were to think of meat as the sheriff of a barbecue then that makes veggie kabobs the good-looking reliable deputy. Keep your deputy-kabobs from sticking to the grill with this sturdy stainless steel grill rack that not only holds skewers in place above the grill plates but also makes them easier to turn for perfectly cooked kabobs. The set is dishwasher safe, folds in half for easy storage and comes with six metal skewers as well as 50 bonus bamboo skewers if you’re feeding a real big crowd.

A Himalayan salt plate imparts a milder salty flavor than foods prepared with regular ground salt making it perfect for searing steaks, grilling seafood or fresh vegetables. These plates are incredibly versatile, too, thanks to the low moisture content that allows them to retain heat evenly so you never have to worry about overcooking. Plus, the beautiful natural appearance and subtle bands of color and texture make this a unique serving tray and conversation starter! Just be sure to keep it in prime condition for future barbecues with a salt plate scrubber.

If you prefer cooking over charcoal then this chimney starter is truly a must-have. It works incredibly fast and allows your coals to light up quickly and evenly. Simply stick it on top of a cold, clean grill, add some crumpled-up newspaper or fire starters to the base, fill the larger space with briquettes, light the whole thing up and wait a few minutes as the chimney starter evenly lights the charcoal. Once it’s really cooking and the briquettes are covered with ash, pour the coals into the grill and let the barbecue begin!

Add a delicious layer of smoky flavor to anything you’re grilling with this durable cast iron smoker box. Fill it up with your favorite flavor wood chip, position it beneath the grill grates and wait about 10mins for the box to start smoking - the vents will direct the smoke directly toward your food so you can enjoy mouth-watering smoky flavored ribs, chicken, turkey or fish without the hassle of an actual smoker.

All too often the barbecue pregame can result in having to grill in the dark but that's not an issue if you have some magnetic grill lights. These super bright LED lights have a powerful magnetic base that allows you to mount them right onto your grill without any technical installation. The gooseneck design is made up of a flexible material that can adjust 360 degrees to help you project light exactly where you need it. If you’re more a nighttime grill master by nature (rather than day-drinking) this lighted spatula and tong set is another must-have.

