Upcoming WYDOT District-Wide Sealing Project

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced a district-wide crack sealing project which is beginning today. They will be working with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc.

They will be beginning the project with mile markers 26.9=41 on Wyoming Highway 70.

The other project locations are as follows:

Carbon County

WYO 230 between Riverside and the Colorado state line

WYO 130/230 south of its interchange with Interstate 80

WYO 76 west of Rawlins to Sinclair

WYO 71 south of Rawlins

Albany County

I-80 Business Loop/West Curtis Street in Laramie

U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie toward Tie Siding

Laramie County

WYO 211/Horse Creek Road from the Interstate 25 interchange west

WYO 213/Carpenter Road from the I-80 interchange north

WYO 219/Yellowstone Road between WYO 212/E Four Mile Road and U.S. 85/Torrington Road

Please keep in mind that these locations are not in the project order.

Stay alert and be prepared to slow down if driving in any of the above project areas in the coming weeks.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.